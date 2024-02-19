Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 280,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

