Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. 280,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,618. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

