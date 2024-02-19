Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IHYF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.16. 23,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

