Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 482,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.