Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.86. 40,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.