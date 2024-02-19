Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,076,361 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.85% of Genuine Parts worth $373,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.
Genuine Parts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.
Genuine Parts Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
