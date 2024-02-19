Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,296,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Arista Networks worth $305,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $261.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

