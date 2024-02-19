Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $380,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.