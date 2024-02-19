Invesco Ltd. Has $302.70 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,626,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

