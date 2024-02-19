Invesco Ltd. Has $380.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Exelon worth $380,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

