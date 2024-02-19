Invesco Ltd. Sells 82,626 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.39% of EPAM Systems worth $352,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.98 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average of $263.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.54.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

