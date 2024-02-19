Invesco Ltd. Sells 835,018 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,147,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 835,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $310,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

