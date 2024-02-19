Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 899.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $56,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

RYT traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $282.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

