Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

