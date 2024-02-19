Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,172,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,361. The firm has a market cap of $438.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.