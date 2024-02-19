InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Announces $0.14 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.06. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,800. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20.

