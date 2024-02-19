InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,479. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,673,000.

