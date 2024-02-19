InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

