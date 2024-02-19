Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,276 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 4.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $106,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.70. 2,607,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

