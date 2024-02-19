Invitation Homes’ (INVH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

