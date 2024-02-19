Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

