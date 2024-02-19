IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.64.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

IQV stock opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $243.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

