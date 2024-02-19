Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $55,079,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 583,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.