iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

