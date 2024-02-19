iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.53 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.