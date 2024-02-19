iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 602.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

