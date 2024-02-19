iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

