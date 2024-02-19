iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

