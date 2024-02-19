iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,910. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

