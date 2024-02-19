iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Lifted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

