iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.26. 1,967,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,127. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.