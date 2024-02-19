iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6,612.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,624 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

