iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,993,978 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

