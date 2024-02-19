iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,097 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46,690 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

