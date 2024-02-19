iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.10. 7,723,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,939. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.