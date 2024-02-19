iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ACWX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

