iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Position Boosted by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 2.84% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 308,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 237,816 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 336.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 163,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
KSA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,273. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.
About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF
The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
