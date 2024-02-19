iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 912,310 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

