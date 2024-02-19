iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 999.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,920 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 3,859,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

