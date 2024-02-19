iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.61. 533,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

