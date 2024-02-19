iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Raised by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 341,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,312. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.