iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $440,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 572.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 100,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,266,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

