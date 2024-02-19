ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.80 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 232 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($190.45).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 280 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($190.96).

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 61.62 ($0.78) on Monday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £380.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.21.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Further Reading

