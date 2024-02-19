J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $78,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.2 %

JBHT stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.70. 1,139,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.