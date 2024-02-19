Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,291.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,163.53. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 655.74%.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

