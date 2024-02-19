Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a £110 ($138.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £125 ($157.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a £135 ($170.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £120.88 ($152.66).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £100.94 ($127.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,342.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £105.44. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a twelve month high of £123.92 ($156.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,549.67%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

