Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,321.12

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 77.4% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $86,321.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016002 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,854.51 or 1.00107213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001012 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00173587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0012702 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87,813.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

