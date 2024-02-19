Jet Protocol Trading 84.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 84.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.03 million and $84,592.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015769 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,151.07 or 1.00097236 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00173634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0012702 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87,813.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

