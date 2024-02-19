JMP Securities Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

