Jonathan Sweeney Purchases 5,200 Shares of Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sweeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.94 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,293.20 ($9,995.56).
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
