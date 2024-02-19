JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.61) to GBX 4,100 ($51.78) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.30) to GBX 3,300 ($41.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
Relx Trading Up 2.7 %
Relx Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 6,153.85%.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- What is a Dividend King?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.