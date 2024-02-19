JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 4,100

Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,770 ($47.61) to GBX 4,100 ($51.78) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.30) to GBX 3,300 ($41.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 3,402 ($42.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock has a market cap of £63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,738.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,936.86. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,414 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,430 ($43.32).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 6,153.85%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

