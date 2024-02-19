JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $184.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

KEYS opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

